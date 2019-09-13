Red Dirt Diaries: 'Flying Queens' Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of Fame
SLAUGHTERVILLE, Oklahoma - Some Oklahoma women apart of one of the greatest winning streaks of all time are celebrating a well-deserved honor.
This past weekend, the "Flying Queens" from Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas have been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
“It does get any bigger than that,” said Slaughterville’s Judy Bugher.
Bugher grew up in Noble, OK., and she made the Flying Queens team after an open tryout. She played three seasons for the AAU team in the mid to late 1950s.
The Flying Queens were sponsored by the owner of an air transportation company and flew around the U.S. and even to Mexico City for games.
In the 1950s, the team won national championships and had a 131-game winning streak.
The Flying Queens were known not just for their great play on the court, but their fancy tricks during warmups.
“It was life changing,” said Bugher, whose teammates included many Oklahomans.
Bugher still keeps in touch with many of the teammates from more than 60 years ago.
She also was the head coach for the women’s basketball team at Oklahoma State University.
The Flying Queens played from 1948 to 1972, before the adoption of the Title IX, giving women equal opportunities in college athletics.
“I think of all the opportunities that there are for the players. That’s what excites me,” said Bugher.