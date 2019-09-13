OKC Creator Launches New Postpartum Health App
OKLAHOMA CITY - A local entrepreneur launched a new app this week for postpartum health.
“Everyone just kind of assumes that your newborn pictures are going to be fabulous and everyone's posting on social media, it's glam,” Pinkey Patel said.
After giving birth to her first child, Patel realized recovering from childbirth was anything but picture perfect.
As a pharmacist post-natal corrective exercise specialist, Patel wanted to answer the postpartum questions no one talks about.
“I've realized this should not be a secret. These things shouldn't be so hard to find,” Patel said.
Patel first created the Snapback as a brand and safe space to help moms thrive after giving birth.
This week, the Snapback officially evolve into an app with tracking, training and planning capabilities.
“Essentially, it's like resources delivered to you, based on how old the baby is and where you are on your journey,” Patel said.
There are resources for tracking both the baby and mother’s health.
If you have a c-section, our app customizes your rehab plan differently than someone who has a vaginal delivery.
Patel isn't just the app's creator, she'll be one of its first users in no time.
The entrepreneur is expecting her second child soon.
“A thriving mom leads to a thriving baby leads to a thriving society,” Patel said.