Woman Accused Of Exposing Herself To Children, Staff At OKC Day Care
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro woman with a long history of arrests with Oklahoma City police was put behind bars again.
This time Danielle Williams, 42, is accused of exposing herself to children and staff at a Northeast Oklahoma City day care.
Dozens of children inside the Playroom Academy had to be shielded from Williams’ bizarre behavior outside the building. The owner called 911 after Williams allegedly exposed her breasts and genitals where children and staff could see. They say she also vandalized the day care van, and then topped it off by putting a brick and liquor bottle on the van's hood.
Officers arrested Williams for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Police said it was not her first trip to the Oklahoma County Jail.
“Just in 2019 it appears that she’s been arrested by our department 18 times and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail each of those times,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The incidents range anywhere from public indecency to trespassing to disorderly conduct and warrants, as well.”
The day care owner and other nearby business employees have all witnessed the woman's bizarre behavior.
“Sometimes she takes off her pants,” said Kim Allen, witness. “She’ll take her clothes off? Yeah, you just see everything.”
Allen owns a nail salon on the corner of Northeast 23rd and Kelley Avenue. She called police a short time before the day care incident after seeing Williams walking around with a metal pipe and acting crazy.
Allen is worried for her safety and for her customers.
“I think she will hurt somebody if she really can’t control herself,” said Allen.
Allen said the woman was one of her customers at one time, but her behavior dramatically changed through the years.
“Now she look dirty and don’t talk anything that make any sense and I feel so bad,” said Allen.
Business owners would like to see Williams get mental health treatment to prevent future problems and arrests.