1970s, '80s Rock Icon Eddie Money Dead At 70
Friday, September 13th 2019, 9:38 AM CDT
Multiple news outlets are reporting that rock-and-roll star Eddie Money has died at 70, just weeks after announcing that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.
The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.”
Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12.
In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.
Money said it hit him “really, really hard.”