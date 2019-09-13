News
Dunkin', OCPD Raising Money For Special Olympics Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dunkin' Donuts and the Oklahoma City Police Department are teaming up to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma, officials said.
Several Dunkin' restaurants across the OKC metro will have law enforcement and athlete on-site to collect donations from 7 to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Here is a full list of the participating locations:
- 1600 S Sunnylane Rd, Del City, OK 73115
- 3201 S Broadway, Edmond, OK 73013
- 3612 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
- 4400 NW 39 St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
- 9100 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139
- 9705 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
- 323 NW 23 St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
- 2301 S Douglas Blvd, Midwest City, OK 73130
- 630 SW 4 St, Moore, OK 73160