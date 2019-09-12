OKC Flooring Company Owner Accused Of Scamming Customers Out Of Thousands
OKLAHOMA CITY - The former owner of a metro flooring company is accused of bilking customers out of tens of thousands of dollars.
An arrest warrant for Adam Johnson was issued Thursday, September 12.
According to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, customers paid Johnson for work he never delivered.
A spokesman for the company told News 9 the new owner was Johnson's former project manager, and that former employees had no idea Johnson was ripping off clients.
“He bid the job, took the money and never really turned into a work order for it,” said customer Tom Pervis.
As Johnson’s employees worked to install beautiful custom hardwood floors, court documents show there were jobs he was contracted to do, but then flaked.
According to the AG’s Office in February of 2018, one client cut three checks to Quality Floors OKC, totaling more than $9,000. But after, investigators said the woman paid then owner Johnson and she never saw him again.
Three months later, when she contacted Johnson, reports show he "told her he was out of town and that there was a problem with a manufacturer.”
According to the report, "when the woman requested a refund Johnson said he couldn't, because the wood has already been ordered and paid for."
Another customer paid Johnson more than $12,000 for work they never received. The man said when questioned, Johnson made excuses and "eventually stopped answering his calls."
“I’ve been a customer of quality floors for five years through three owners, one of which was Adam,” said Pervis.
Pervis said since Johnson sold the company in June, its new owner has been scrambling to make things right.
“Adam still owes them money, but David worked with them the way he worked with me to rectify issues,” said Pervis.
Quality Floor OKC is no longer operating out of its former location. The new owner said Johnson hasn't been seen or heard from since June.