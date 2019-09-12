Caught On Camera: Man Wanted For Attacking Former Remington Park Guard In Parking Lot
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man accused of attacking a former Remington Park security guard was caught on camera and Oklahoma City police need the public’s help identifying him.
Nicholas Odparlik said he saw the suspect kick a car in the parking lot and when he went to speak to the agitated man, he was unexpectedly met with a fist.
“I said, ‘Hey man,’” said Odparlik, victim. “He just cocked back his first and punched me in the face and broke my nose.”
The now former security guard said he had little time to react and didn't have backup.
“It took me a second to realize I got punched in the face, the thought to shoot him did cross my mind,” said Odparlik. “However, his back was turned and he was running away.”
The suspect took off on a bike before police arrived, but he did leave something behind for investigators.
“Fortunately for us, he actually used an ATM in the casino,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “So, we were able to get some pretty good pictures of him.”
In one of the pictures you can see a large tattoo on his right arm. Police think someone out there will recognize him.
“I want him caught, don’t get me wrong, oh yeah definitely,” said Odparlik. “What he did was wrong. There’s no room in society for people that douche.”
Weeks after the assault and Odparlik is still recovering from his injuries. He had a tooth knocked out and will soon have surgery on his nose.
“I have to have facial reconstructive surgery essentially,” said Odparlik. “Not trying to put it lightly, that’s what it is. I have to have a nose job, yeah it’s all messed up.”
Odparlik said he is no longer employed at Remington Park and will start a new job this weekend.