News 9 At The 2019 State Fair
The entire News 9 team is excited to once again be a part of the Oklahoma State Fair!
We will be out at the fairgrounds every day through September 22 under the big white tent just inside Gate 1 on the north end of State Fair Park.
Visit the booth between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a chance to meet some of your favorite News 9 anchors, reporters, meteorologists and storm trackers.
You are also encouraged to join us in the fight against childhood hunger by donating to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids program. One in four children in Oklahoma is chronically hungry and just $1 can provide five meals to those in need. Remember no cash donation is too small!
With your cash donation, you can place it in the box of the News 9 anchor you would like to see kiss a pig!! That’s right, when you visit the booth, drop your donation into the anchor boxes to cast your vote on who you want to see pucker up!
All visitors at the News 9 booth 18 years of age or younger can play the News 9 Prize Wheel to win great free prizes. Also, adults who donate $3.00 or more to the Food for Kids initiative can spin the wheel for their own News 9 gear plus enter to win a brand new mattress from Mattresses & Furniture. We'll be giving away a mattress each day! All proceeds benefit the Food for Kids Program.
There's plenty to do out at the fair, so bring your family and friends and enjoy the rides, exhibits, sights, sounds and tastes of the 2019 Oklahoma State Fair!
News 9 Meet and Greet Schedule*:
*Anchor Schedules May Change at Any Time
Friday, Sept. 13
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Jed Castles, Caleb Califano
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Ashley Holden, Storme Jones
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Kelly Ogle, Amanda Taylor, Lisa Monahan, Alan Broerse
Saturday, Sept. 14
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Cassie Heiter, Bonnie Campo, Caleigh Bourgeois, Jessi Mitchell
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Karl Torp, Grant Hermes, Caleigh Bourgeois, Jessi Mitchell
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Jim Gardner, Hank Brown
Sunday, Sept. 15
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Bonnie Campo, Sylvia Corkill, Alan Broerse
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Karl Torp, Aaron Brilbeck
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Jennifer Pierce, Clayton Cummins
Monday, Sept. 16
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Lacie Lowry, Matt Mahler, Grant Hermes
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Katelyn Ogle
Tuesday, Sept. 17
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Robin Marsh, Matt Mahler, Caleb Califano
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Kelly Ogle
Wednesday, Sept. 18
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - David Payne, Justin Rudicel, Matt Mahler
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Lisa Monahan, Alex Cameron
Thursday, Sept. 19
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Cassie Heiter
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Dean Blevins
Friday, Sept. 20
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Justin Rudicel
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Ashley Holden, Storme Jones
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. –
Saturday, Sept. 21
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. -
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Jim Gardner
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. –
Sunday, Sept. 22
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. -
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Jim Gardner, Dana Hertneky, Clayton Cummins
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Jennifer Pierce