All visitors at the News 9 booth 18 years of age or younger can play the News 9 Prize Wheel to win great free prizes. Also, adults who donate $3.00 or more to the Food for Kids initiative can spin the wheel for their own News 9 gear plus enter to win a brand new mattress from Mattresses & Furniture. We'll be giving away a mattress each day! All proceeds benefit the Food for Kids Program.