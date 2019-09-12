Bell's Amusement Park Family Creates Buzz With Facebook Post
TULSA, Oklahoma - If you're like some of us at News On 6, you remember heading out to Bell's Amusement Park at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds for fun, food and a ride on the Zingo.
There's a parking lot where the amusement park once stood, but owner Robby Bell has long been planning to rebuild the park in another location, and a recent social media post has a lot of people talking.
On the Bell's Amusement Park Facebook page, they posted that they are excited to bring the park back. An automated reply to requests for further information states:
"Thank you for your interest in Bell's. It is because of people like you that the memory of Bell's is alive and well. We are putting plans in motion to turn the lights to start making smiles, laughter, happiness into memories."
