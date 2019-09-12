News
Severe Storms To Develop In Central Okla. Ahead Of Cold Front
Thursday, September 12th 2019, 8:54 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Storms have started to pop up in northwest Oklahoma Thursday morning ahead of a cold front.
According to meteorologist Jed Castles, as we get into the heat of the day, we will see the best chances of severe weather. This will happen ahead of the cold front.
Storm chances for central Oklahoma go up late Thursday afternoon into the evening. A few of those storms could be severe.
The main severe threats will be wind, hail and localized flooding.