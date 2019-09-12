News
OKC Police Search For Suspect After 1 Injured In Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the incident happened just before midnight near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue.
Police said a man was sitting in his car when another vehicle drove up beside him and fired at the car door. One of the bullets went through the door and hit the victim in the leg, officers said.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
This is a developing story.