Crime
OHP Pursuit Ends In OKC After Suspect Jumps Off Bridge
Wednesday, September 11th 2019, 10:43 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said a man who jumped off a bridge during a police chase late Wednesday near Bricktown is expect to be okay.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they tried to pull over a stolen truck near OKC Boulevard and Shields around 10:20 p.m. The driver led troops on a chase until he was stopped with a tactical maneuver near Indiana Avenue.
Authorities said the driver left the truck behind and jumped off a nearby bridge.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.