OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said a man who jumped off a bridge during a police chase late Wednesday near Bricktown is expect to be okay. 

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they tried to pull over a stolen truck near OKC Boulevard and Shields around 10:20 p.m. The driver led troops on a chase until he was stopped with a tactical maneuver near Indiana Avenue. 

Authorities said the driver left the truck behind and jumped off a nearby bridge. 

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

