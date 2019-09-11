Your 2 Cents: Kevin Durant Says He Doesn't Trust Anyone In OKC
Former Thunder star Kevin Durant told the Wall Street Journal he intended to someday come back to Oklahoma City and be a part of the community. That is until all of the anger spewed at him by fans and even Thunder management.
I question whether he ever intended to come back and is just using it as an excuse.
Here's what you had to say about KD:
Jade first, "You continued to behave as a proud Oklahoman right up until the minute you blindsided us with your treachery."
Cyndi says, "As if we would want him back after the slimy way he left."
Lance argues, "Let's not forget the millions he donated to Moore after the tornado! Boos should be rained down on Russ and George for bailing on OKC!"
Anita's not a basketball fan, but she says, "I remember my co-workers, family, and friends’ reaction when he walked. They were mad and hurt. He stuck his knife in when he left the way he did and twisted it! In this interview."
Jason writes, "We as fans need to learn not to become emotionally invested in the players."
From Robert, "Little bit harsh Kelly. Durant received poor treatment from "fans" who sprayed painted his property. Durant did a lot for Thunder and OKC."
William with the parting shot tonight, " I say we never retire that jersey. No reason to immortalize someone who has become so ungrateful."
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.