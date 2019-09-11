Stillwater Community Honors The Life Of Boone Pickens
STILLWATER - A hero to some, a legend to many, Wednesday the City of Stillwater honored one of their own.
Many who knew Boone Pickens said he lived his life boldly, but with an immense amount of compassion for others.
Of course, the Oklahoma State Football Stadium was named for the oil-mogul, who received his degree from OSU’s Geology Department.
He was a friend to many. Both former governors Mary Fallin and Frank Keating said Wednesday is a sad day for Oklahoma.
Fallin said while Pickens was from Holdenville, he loved Stillwater dearly.
“He loved Holdenville, of course he was legendary in his own right, he at times when he would go to the mountaintops, and down to the valleys but he always bounced back,” she said.
OSU fans and students said Boone was known for his generosity and wisdom.
Here’s what a few people had to say on campus about him:
“I was 13 when I saw him. I was working the concession stand to raise money for our AAU basketball team. He stopped and talked to us. He gave us words of wisdom about never giving up staying true to who you are, he was a great guy.”
“Orientation they talked about him. Stadium and everything. He meant so much to the culture here. Bonnie is there any other name on campus that's a big of a deal? Not as big as him.”
Many say his lasting impact will be felt for years to come, and it sounds like Boone knew that.
In his last letter to OSU fans, he said he was grateful for his time, but knew at 91 he was "realistic about being close to the finish line."
The university said it is in the process of planning a celebration of life ceremony for Pickens, but nothing has been scheduled yet.