OKC Police Arrest Man After Lockdown At Integris Southwest Medical Center
Wednesday, September 11th 2019, 7:58 PM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - Officials reported Integris Southwest Medical Center was under lockdown after a potentially dangerous man barricaded himself inside.
According to a spokesperson for the center, the hospital went on lockdown around 7 p.m. after a man ran into an unoccupied building on the campus with a knife and locked himself inside a bathroom located on the third floor.
According to Oklahoma City Police, the man has since been taken into custody and no injuries were reported.