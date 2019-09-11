Whitaker Weinburger didn't know it, but on Wednesday, he was about to get the best fourth birthday a kid could ask for. That's how it should be, since Whitaker has been sick on his other birthdays, battling stage 4 neuroblastoma.

He's stable now, so his parents Seth and Erin wanted to make this birthday special.

"He had been telling us, I just want 100 Bumblebees for my birthday," Seth Weinburger said.

Bumblebees, as in Bumblebee the Transformer from the movies. Every time he sees a yellow car he thinks it's the character.

So Erin put out the word on social media and hundreds of yellow cars flooded their Alexandria, Virginia neighborhood before dawn. It seemed like the whole neighborhood walked with Whitaker alongside those yellow cars more than a mile to his school.

"Thank you for all the Bumblebees," he said.

His long-term prognosis is uncertain. But what is certain, it was a day for a superhero.