FBI Assisting Okla. Law Enforcement With Investigating School Threats, Warns Of Consequences
It seems we report on them every day since students went back to class: school threats.
The latest comes from Ponca City.
Some parents held their children out of class Wednesday, September 11, after threats were made Tuesday night online about the high school being the target of a shooting.
On Tuesday, a person threatened to shoot up Capitol Hill Middle School online.
“It could take days, it could take hours, it could take weeks, but rest assured we are not going to stop until we find out who make the threat,” said Special Agent Raul Bujanda with the FBI OKC Office.
The FBI assists local law enforcement on investigations when a threat is made online.
Special Agent Bujanda said even though someone might think it’s a joke, threats online are always taken seriously.
The FBI encourages people to “think before you post.”
“Even though there was no actual threat- the individual who made that threat could serve five years in local prison,” added Agent Bujanda.
