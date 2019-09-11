5 Kids, Teen Babysitters Victims Of Violent OKC Home Invasion; Woman Arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police arrested a woman in connection to a violent home invasion, where five children and two teenagers were involved.
Police said the juvenile victims helped identify Darnell Starr, 38, which led to her arrest.
Detectives learned during the investigation that Starr had been released from the Oklahoma County Jail only hours before allegedly committing the home invasion and robbery.
A court document details what happened inside the Southwest Oklahoma City home Starr and another unknown female barged inside. Two 16-year-olds were babysitting five children ages three to 11, when the suspects came in demanding the teens call the homeowner and the children’s father.
When the teens could not get anyone to answer the phone, they said Starr turned violent and took their phones.
“The suspect actually punched one of the victims in the face and turned on the second one,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Then, went back to the first victim and continued to assault her.”
The teen victims told police they believed Starr was drunk and said she went to a bedroom looking for something. One of the younger children was able to call their mother, who called security to check on the kids.
“The suspect threatened to shoot the victims and prevent them from answering the door,” said Morgan. “And told them to be quiet, preventing them from leaving.”
A nearby neighbor said he is thankful Starr did not follow through on the shooting threats.
“Makes me feel bad for the kids,” said James Harvey, neighbor. “The trauma they had to go through with it.”
Harvey said he often sees the kids playing in their backyard. He wished he would have known what was happening inside the home to help the innocent victims.
“I could have called the police and got it taken care of before they got as far as they did,” said Harvey.
The victims described the other suspect as a Native American female and told investigators she had the name “Hugo” tattooed on her neck.