When asked why the members didn't just join the NRA, Smith said that "the NRA is good for some people that are having that perspective. Our perspective is for black folks."



Nezida Davis joined NAAGA to learn how to protect herself. She's not alone: more than 60% of NAAGA members are black women.



"I'm usually looked at like I'm a Martian," Davis said. "I mean, literally, if I come in and I get ready to go into the gun range, people are looking at me like, 'Why is she here? Black women don't shoot.' But we shoot."