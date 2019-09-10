My 2 Cents: Kevin Durant Says He Doesn't Trust Anyone In OKC
To those Oklahoma City fans, hardcore Thunder supporters who've been holding out some modicum of hope that before his career is over Kevin Durant will come back -- give it up.
Durant, who's moved on from Golden State to Brooklyn, pretty much dashed all of those hopes in a recent Wall Street Journal interview.
It sounds as if the boos that rained down on him the first time he returned to OKC in a Warriors uniform, are still ringing in his ears.
Durant said, "I'll never be attached to that city again because of that".
He continued, "I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be a part of the community and organization, but I don't trust nobody there."
You don't trust anybody here?
That's pretty rich from a guy who got goo-goo eyed imagining his jersey hanging in the rafters at Chesapeake, then days later turned his back on us.
Anyone really believe he was coming back some day?
It wasn't Durant who was true to OKC, it was Russell Westbrook.
And if I was Durant, I wouldn't be watching January 9 when Russell comes back to Chesapeake in a Rockets uniform, because the fans here are going to show him a lot of love for his loyalty to OKC.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.