Suspect In Viral Facebook Posts Charged After Alleged Crime Spree In Canadian, Oklahoma Counties
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A suspect who went viral for escaping custody has finally been charged in Canadian County.
Investigators report Sierra Rhodes was also wanted in Oklahoma County and Pottawatomie County.
New court documents outline what happened the night Rhodes was allegedly pulled over by Yukon police and got away.
Police reported pulling a suspect over and placing that person in the back of the patrol car. After causing some damage, investigators said Rhodes was able to roll down the window to the cruiser and escape.
Moments later and about two blocks away, officers said Rhodes was caught breaking into a business on Main Street.
The owner of the landscaping shop, Doug Gilles said his alarm went off while he was at home asleep.
Gilles said that Rhodes climbed onto of the roof of his business and tried to adjust the security cameras to evade detection.
However, footage depicted him allegedly breaking into the business.
Once inside, Gilles said Rhodes used equipment to cut his handcuffs off. Gilles said he found the small metal rings in his garage.
“I am just blessed he didn't take nothing. It could have been a lot worse. He could have hurt us,” Gilles said.
But the incident in Yukon is not the first-time Rhodes allegedly escaped.
In late July, Oklahoma County said they chased, but lost Rhodes in a pursuit involving a truck and weapons.
Many followed Rhodes’ story online.
Rhodes fired back on the OCSO Facebook page saying, "Uhm. I didn’t steal that truck. I was asked to drive."
He also made various posts to his own Facebook page that described his side of the story. Rhodes also appeared angry about his high-bond amount.
He was finally arrested after a standoff with Oklahoma County deputies and jailed on over a dozen charges.
Aside from Oklahoma County, Rhodes also faces four charges in Canadian County.
Yukon police reported finding a number of stolen credit cards in Rhodes' vehicle the night he has pulled over.
News 9 did reach out to Rhodes before he was arrested but did not hear back.