"Miss Bland-Ball testified that she had no training on how to remove a PICC line. She explained during the trial that she is still comfortable removing it, because she had watched a Youtube video on how to do it," said Judge Thomas Palermo, who is overseeing the case.

In May, McAdams and Bland-Ball protested the state's intervention outside the hospital.

"There's still so many side effects that he can have for the rest of his life from chemotherapy and these other options we're considering, they don't have proven studies that they are necessarily effective yet. But they do have way less side effects," said Bland-Ball.

The couple said they would rather give their son nontraditional treatments, including oxygen therapy, CBD oil derived from hemp plants and a special diet. That is despite research showing 98% of this type of leukemia goes into remission within the first few weeks of chemotherapy treatments.

Florida law allows the state to provide medical treatment to children even if the parents object. The judge granted temporary custody to the child's maternal grandparents, but the state has the option of returning him to his parents in the future.