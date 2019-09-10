OKC Homicide Victim Remember As Mother, Veteran And Hard Worker
OKLAHOMA CITY - A homicide victim, whose killer led police on a chase Monday, is being remembered as a loving mother and Army veteran.
Police said Quentin Broadus shot and killed his wife, 33-year-old Caleea Broadus in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Monday, September 9.
Neighbors said Caleea and her children had been staying with Caleea's parents.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with them for sure. That's a horrible thing especially they've got some other children and now their mother's gone,” neighbor Robert Malone said.
Caleea’s coworkers at the Department of Corrections are also mourning her.
Officials said she was a hard worker, promoted to corporal within a year.
The department also confirmed Caleea was an Army veteran.
"She was a dedicated, loyal team member to her coworkers. Whenever the facility needed someone to pick up a shift, she would volunteer - no matter the time or day," ODOC Interim-Director Scott Crow said.
After taking Caleea's life, Quentin took off in a car, and lead police on a 20-minute chase, until he jumped out of his car and pointed his gun at officers.
Quentin was shot by the officers and died shortly after.
In Ponderosa Estates neighborhood everyone is more focused on Caleea's family than the dramatic chase that followed her death.
Efforts are already underway to help the family through this tragedy through the home owner’s association benevolence fund.
“Whether its raising money for expenses, helping with yard work, going to the store for them. Whatever it is, we want to reach out for that,” HOA President Ralph Crawford said.