Law officers are investigating a suspicious death in Perkins, police confirmed Tuesday.

Police were called about 9 a.m. Tuesday to a multi-unit home in the 100 block of W Freeman in reference to a welfare check.

When they arrived, they found a body inside one of the units.

The name of deceased has not been released. 

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents were assisting police with the crime scene.

