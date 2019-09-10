News
Perkins Police Investigate Suspicious Death
Tuesday, September 10th 2019, 5:43 PM CDT
Law officers are investigating a suspicious death in Perkins, police confirmed Tuesday.
Police were called about 9 a.m. Tuesday to a multi-unit home in the 100 block of W Freeman in reference to a welfare check.
When they arrived, they found a body inside one of the units.
The name of deceased has not been released.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents were assisting police with the crime scene.
