Infant Crisis Services Announces Major Expansion In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - The local organization Infant Crisis Services just announced a major expansion, delivering the news Tuesday afternoon at their annual Feed the Babies luncheon.
Leaders say this is the biggest change for the agency in 35 years. That is how long it has been in existence.
Client families are currently allowed just five visits total with Infant Crisis Services until their child reaches the age of four. Starting next year though, each child in the program will be able to take advantage of four visits each year until they turn four.
“It’s about a 300% increase in the products that we’re going to be able to give them,” said Executive Director Miki Farris.
Farris added that more access was the number one request from families.
“They would leave their baby in a dirty diaper longer, maybe water down the formula,” Farris said, “and they would think that there was going to be a worst-case scenario, but we don’t want them to have to get to a worst-case scenario.”
The move was made possible mostly by private donations and added grant funding. These expanded services will be available to families starting in January 2020, but the organization is accepting your contributions to make it happen right now.
