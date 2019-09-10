Business Owner Recalls Aftermath Of Crime Scene Following Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police released new information on Tuesday about two deadly shootings in Northwest Oklahoma City.
Six officers are on paid administrative leave after they shot and killed the murder suspect Quentin Broadus.
Witnesses are still in shock it happened so close to them.
“Nobody ever comes back here,” said Cristy Newell, witness. “Because we’re kind of off the beaten path.”
The quiet cul-de-sac of businesses near Northwest 120th Court and Warwick Drive was part of a deadly crime scene on Monday.
The wanted murderer police were following jumped out of his car with a gun, just down the street from Newell's salon.
“I ran to the front to see what was going on and I heard gunshots,” said Newell. “So, I pulled the door shut and pulled the blinds.”
She was stuck inside the crime scene for hours only briefly coming out of her business to see the aftermath.
“We could see him on the ground and saw them cover him up,” said Newell. “So, I figured he was probably dead.”
Officials said shortly before the officer-involved shooting and chase there was an altercation between Broadus and his wife Caleea Broadus, 33, inside a relative's home. Police confirmed that Broadus shot and killed his wife.
“A witness at the scene called police giving us a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle as he left the scene,” said Capt. Larry Withrow, Oklahoma City Police Department.
Withrow said the couple has three children who were at the home during the shooting but were not harmed.
“I kept thinking those babies don’t have parent today and that was really sad,” said Newell. “I said a prayer last night for those babies.”
Witnesses are grateful the shooting did not injure innocent bystanders.
“I think the Oklahoma City Police Department did a really good job of keeping everybody safe,” said Newell.
A day care was also located within the shooting scene. Day care officials said no children or staff were hurt and everyone was able to leave the school safely.