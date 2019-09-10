Victims Of Stillwater Murder-Suicide Identified
The Stillwater Police Department has identified the suspect and victim of a murder-suicide in Stillwater.
Police responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31 in the 1100 block of S. Fern. to a 911 call from a neighbor stating that his "neighbor just committed suicide and he shot his wife."
When officers arrived they located two victims, now identified as 53-year-old Christopher Lamar Stewart and 32-year-old Ashley Nicole Lewis, dead at the scene.
Police said Ashley had been shot multiple times.
According to the report, the caller told authorities he witnessed the shooting. Witnesses said they saw a car, that Ashley was driving, pull into the driveway of the residence. They said Christopher pulled out a gun and shot into the car multiple times, shooting and killing her before turning the gun on himself.
Investigators said Christopher was upset with Ashley because she had planned to leave him and move back to Chicago.