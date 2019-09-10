79-Year-Old MWC Man Admits To Molesting Children, Arrested On 25 Counts Of Lewd Acts
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - A 79-year-old man was arrested Monday after admitting to molesting multiple children, Midwest City Police confirm.
According to an affidavit released Tuesday, authorities began investigating 79-year-old Jerry Darrel Newman after a young child said he made her watch pornographic videos and touched her inappropriately.
In an interview, Newman admitted to touching six children, ages 4 to 17, on several occasions, sometimes while he was watching pornography. Newman told police he began touching the victims inappropriately a few years ago.
Newman said he was confronted by other family members and it made him want to, "get this off his chest," police said.
The affidavit states that Newman admitted to touching the children a total of 48 times.
Newman was booked into the Midwest City Jail on 25 counts of lewd acts.