The news was first reported by Craig Medred, an independent journalist in Alaska. Representatives for Palin and an attorney representing her husband did not immediately return messages from CBS News.

Todd Palin called himself the "first dude" of Alaska when his wife served as governor from 2006 until she resigned in 2009. She shot to national fame in 2008 after Republican presidential candidate John McCain chose her as his running mate.

The couple had been together for 31 years.