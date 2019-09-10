News
Sarah Palin's Husband Apparently Files For Divorce: 'Impossible To Live Together'
Sarah Palin's husband has apparently filed for a divorce, citing an "incompatibility of temperament" that made it "impossible to live together as husband and wife."
Documents filed in Anchorage Superior Court last week do not include the full names of Palin — the former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate — or her husband, Todd Mitchell Palin. Instead, the filing only uses the initials for their full names, S.L.P. and T.M.P., according to the Anchorage Daily News.
But the filing reportedly includes the date that the couple got married and the birth date of their 11-year-old son Trig. It asks for joint custody of the boy. The other Palin children — Bristol, Piper, Track and Willow — are all adults.