OSU Research Study Shows Effect Of Vaping, Smoking On Sleep
An Oklahoma State University study is uncovering some of the negative effects vaping has on our sleep.
College students don't have a reputation for the best sleep habits, but a recently published study shows smoking or vaping isn't doing any favors.
OSU Behavior Change Lab Researchers surveyed 1,664 college students and 41 percent said they'd tried or are currently using e-cigarettes. 29 percent of those surveyed reported they had tried or currently smoke traditional cigarettes.
The study revealed while sleep scores were poor across the board, smokers and vapers fared worse.
The study also showed those who vape rely more on medication to help them sleep.
Researcher Dr. Emma Brett said the research shows students have a wide range of perception on how harmful vaping might be.
She said she hopes knowing the effects, and giving the full picture, will help with prevention and invention.