DUI Driver Gets Suspended Sentence In Tulsa Bicyclist's Death
Tuesday, September 10th 2019, 5:46 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman who entered a blind plea to a charge of first-degree manslaughter will not serve any additional time in jail, a judge decided Tuesday. Latrica Baldwin was driving under the influence when she hit a person riding a bicycle last year.
Officers said Baldwin hit a man near 21st Street and Southwest Blvd. on July 7, 2018. The victim, identified as Melvin Guess, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
A judge sentenced her to a 10-year suspended sentence in Guess' death.
Court records show Baldwin pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in June.