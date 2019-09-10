OKC Police Shoot Suspect During Overnight Traffic Stop
Authorities are investigating after police shot a suspect during a traffic stop overnight in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to police, the first shots were fired off Southwest 74th Street and South Western Avenue after an officer tried to make a traffic stop in the area.
Investigators said that during the initial shootout, the officer actually shot one of the two people inside the car.
When they sped off, police said the suspects started firing at officers while driving down Southwest 59th Street.
Police said one suspect threw a gun out the window of the vehicle. The vehicle eventually crashed out near Southwest 54th Street and South Portland Avenue.
"The officer was able to make contact with the subject and take him into custody without further incident. The subject was struck and transported by EMSA to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition," said OCPD Captain Larry Withrow.
Police said both suspects were arrested. One suspect was shot in the chest and arm.
The officer involved was not injured and will be placed on administrative leave.
This is a developing story.