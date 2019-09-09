Station 31
After OU Victory, Hurts Puts In Overtime In Gym
Monday, September 9th 2019, 9:54 PM CDT
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Most football players would call it a day after a 56-point win, but as Jalen Hurts has proven time and time again, he is not like most.
After throwing for three touchdowns in OU's 70-14 victory over South Dakota, Hurts put in some overtime in the gym.
"I had something on my mind so I got it off my chest and went and got some work in," Hurts said. "Knocking off the soreness, I guess, the whole point of the workout. But I feel fine."
On the injury front for OU, Lincoln Riley said Monday that defensive lineman Kenneth Mann could be ready to play Saturday against UCLA.