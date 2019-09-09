WATCH: Video Shows Moments Before Shooting Suspect Leads Officers On Chase, Killed In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cellphone video captured the sounds of gunshots that claimed the life of a woman and triggered a police pursuit in NW Oklahoma City.
It ended with an exchange of gunfire near Northwest 120th Street and MacArthur Avenue, with police shooting the suspect dead.
“It kind of startled me at first, and after the first shot, I had to wait and pause my video and I heard two shots after that,” said concerned neighbor Patrick McCargo.
A construction team was busy building a swimming pool at McCargo's home when shots rang out just a few houses down. Workers ducked behind a brick home for cover. Unsure of what was going on, they pulled out their cellphones and started recording.
Video shows a man exit the home and walk to his vehicle before driving away.
Residents later learned what had unfolded in their peaceful neighborhood.
“Heard sirens, little confused at that point, I thought maybe those were gunshots and something is up,” said McCargo.
According to police, the man seen in the video shot and killed a woman before leading police on a three-mile chase through the metro.
It ended near NW 120th Street and MacArthur Avenue, where the suspect refused to end things peacefully.
“He heard the shots, I heard them as I stepped out, it sounded like 10 or 12 shots,” said one witness.
“The suspect jumped out of his vehicle raised a gun and pointed it at officers, officers discharged their weapons striking the suspect,” said Oklahoma City Police Cpt. Larry Withrow.
Police said six officers were involved in the shooting and were not injured. They are all on administrative leave. They will release the identities of the suspect and victim Tuesday morning.