Logan County Manhunt Ends After Homeowner Holds Suspect At Gunpoint
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - A multi-state violent crime spree comes to an end in Guthrie.
After days of searching by land, air and even in a lake, investigators found 30-year-old Lawrence Lewis at a reported home invasion in Guthrie.
His accomplice, 23-year-old Alexis Nugent, was caught Saturday night after the two allegedly robbed a Dollar General Store on Waterloo and Coltrane.
The pair stand accused of stealing multiple cars, as well as leading various departments on police chases in two different states.
“Were able to get away, stole a vehicle in Lewisville vehicle Texas, then came to Oklahoma in the Ardmore area, stole another vehicle, then eventually came to deer creek where they did the armed robbery,” said Mark Myers, of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Nugent was caught after the Dollar General Store robbery, but Lewis escaped.
Police took multiple 911 calls that Lewis was spotted in the area.
Finally, Monday morning Lewis was caught by a homeowner who said he broke into their garage. That woman did not want to be identified.
“My dad told em’ get out of the garage, or I'll shoot you, and lay down on the ground. So, he came right out, and said don't shoot,” she said.
She said she saw Lewis from the window in her garage door. Later, she found a toolbox thrown on the ground, unsure if he was trying to steal from her family or find a weapon.
Lewis faces a complaint for the robbery in Oklahoma County, and will also face a burglary complaint in Logan County.
Nugent has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on robbery and accessory complaints.
Authorities said it is likely they will face charges in Texas too.