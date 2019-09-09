Community Helping Family After Home In The Village Destroyed By Fire
The Village community is coming to the aid of a family after a fire destroyed their home. The home was struck by lightning at the end of August.
The family had no idea the home was a fire, until their alarm company called to report smoke coming from the home.
“It was pretty frightening,” said Sandy Olandese, who lived in the home with her husband and three young children.
“They don’t understand. They think every day the house is going to return to what it was,” said Olandese.
Immediately after the fire, Facebook posts called for donations for children’s clothing and other items.
Tuesday, September 10 marks two weeks the family has been living out of a hotel room.
Community members are directing people to a GoFundMe page, so the family can buy exactly what’s needed themselves.
Here’s a link if you’d like to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-loses-everything-in-village-house-fire
The oldest child is five years old. His elementary school is collecting gift cards to present to the Olandese family.
The family had lived in the home for more than 50 years. They said they’ll end up moving instead of a rebuilding the home.