News
Suspect Identified In Deadly NE OKC Home Invasion
Oklahoma City police have identified the suspect of a deadly home invasion last week in northeast Oklahoma City.
Police said at approximately 2 p.m. Monday, September 2 officers responded to a reported home invasion.
The calling party shot and killed the suspect, now identified as 46-year-old Bruce Miller.
Miller's family has not been located.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.