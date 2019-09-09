News
Victim Identified In Deadly SW OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified a man found shot to death last week in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to the report, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, officers responded to a shooting call at Will Rogers Courts near Southwest 15th Street and South McKinley Avenue.
Rudy Fernandez, 50, was found dead outside of an apartment.
Investigators are still working to locate his family. No suspects have been arrested at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200