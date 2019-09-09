President Trump Honors Dayton And El Paso Responders
President Trump on Monday presented the Medal of Valor to police officers who responded to the Dayton, Ohio, shooting last month, and honored civilians who responded to the scene at the shooting that same weekend in El Paso, Texas.
The Medal of Valor is the highest honor bestowed on public safety officers, recognizing extraordinary actions by firefighters, law enforcement or emergency medical services personnel to save or protect human lives.
"These incredible patriots responded to the worst violence and most barbaric hatred with the best of American courage, character and strength. Faced with grave and harrowing threats to men and women standing behind us stepped forward to save the lives of their fellow Americans," the president said.
