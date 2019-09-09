News
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a man died Saturday In northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Rockwell Avenue, but were unable to locate any involved parties.
Shortly after, a victim arrived at a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities are waiting for the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the victim.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.
This is a developing story.