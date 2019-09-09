News
Victim Identified In Southwest Oklahoma City Homicide
Monday, September 9th 2019, 10:13 AM CDT
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to the report, officers responded to a welfare call just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 6 in the 100 block of SW 23rd St. Authorities found 28-year-old John White dead inside of an apartment garage.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Due to signs of a fire at the scene, authorities are also working with arson investigators, police said.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.