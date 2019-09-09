"They're really concerned about unknown substances people are buying on the street," LaPook said. "They think it's not an infection, it's a probably some chemical irritation. When you think about it, these e-cigarette devices are really like chemistry sets. You put in this liquid, you lick it, you heat it up – there's some kind of chemical reaction. You're creating all these different chemicals. You're not entirely sure what these chemicals are, but we are sure of one thing: You are sucking a lot of them."