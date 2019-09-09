"When you've got the largest meat companies in the world effectively reconstituting as protein companies, and launching plant-based meat products, that is transitional and is a huge boon for the entire plant-based meat market," said Bruce Friedrich, executive director at the Good Food Institute, which advocates for the plant-based food industry. Its conference this week drew executives and representatives from several food giants, including Kroger, Perdue and Tyson.

Here's a roundup of who's buying whom — and which products will soon be available in stores:

Tyson: More than chicken, it's a "protein company" now

Tyson on Thursday said it's investing in New Wave Foods, an alternative seafood startup that makes faux shrimp from seaweed and plant protein. It's not the first foray into alternative proteins for the nation's largest meat producer, which wants to redefine itself as a "protein company" to cater to customers increasingly seeking out meat alternatives.

New Wave Foods is the first plant-based seafood company Tyson is adding to its growing portfolio of alternative protein companies, which includes mushroom-based protein maker MycoTechnology. It's also sinking its teeth into lab-grown meat, which is in development at "clean meat" startups Memphis Meats and Future Meat Technologies. (Lab-grown meat, however, is not yet available for commercial consumption until it is proven safe to eat.)

In June, Tyson announced a line of plant-based nuggets and blended burgers made with beef and plants as part of its new "Raised & Rooted" brand, which incorporates pea protein isolate. Both Beyond Meat and alternative milk company Ripple rely on pea protein as a key ingredient that's also gaining in popularity with consumers who want to avoid soy as an allergen.