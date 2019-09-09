Final Vote For Lip Sync Competition Featuring Owasso PD Takes Place Monday
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The Owasso Police Department could use your help as they compete for some big money.
CBS's 'Lip Sync To The Rescue' airs Monday night at 7 on CBS and has a $100,000 prize for the winner. All you have to do is vote live on Twitter during the show to help Owasso PD win.
You may remember this video that Owasso police shared last summer. They performed Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody while driving around Owasso. To be more specific they recreated the Bohemian Rhapsody scene from 1992's Wayne's World.
The department found out in the spring that they made it to the "Lip Sync To Rescue" finals. The show is hosted by Cedric The Entertainer and features first responders from around the country lip-syncing to their favorite hits.
Cedric the Entertainer will announce the winner live during the broadcast tonight at 7 on CBS channel 6.