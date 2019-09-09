News
University Of Tennessee Turns Bullied 4th Grader's T-Shirt Design Into Official School Apparel
CBS News
A University of Tennessee superfan was bullied after designing his own UT shirt and wearing it to school. Now, the university is featuring the fourth grader's logo on their official school merchandise.
A student at Altamonte Elementary School in Florida wanted to represent the Vols for "College Colors Day" but didn't own any official apparel for the university, teacher Laura Snyder said. Instead, he drew his own UT logo on a piece of paper and pinned it to an orange T-shirt.
"When the day finally arrived, he was SO EXCITED to show me his shirt," Snyder wrote on Facebook. "I was impressed that he took it one step further to make his own label."
But according to Snyder, the student faced teasing from classmates for his homemade design.