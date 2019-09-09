Webbers Falls Students Head Back To School After Historic Flooding
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - After months of clean up and repair work happening in classrooms, administrators with Webbers Falls Public Schools say they're finally planning on going back to school starting Monday morning.
After last summer's historic flooding, the superintendent says they've been waiting on the state fire marshal to come out for an inspection before students could go back to the classrooms.
Some classrooms lost absolutely everything in them including all of their school supplies.
But a couple of weeks ago, Tulsa Public Schools, along with other area schools, stepped up and donated school supplies to Webbers Falls trying to get them ready for the first day of school.
School starts at 8:20 a.m. Monday morning.
