Trial Begins In Oklahoma County For Man Accused In 2016 Homicide
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - The trial for a an accused of shooting a killing a a man in 2016 is expected to start Monday.
Curlton Panoske is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Cristian Tovar in Southwest Oklahoma City.
In May of 2016, Police said witnesses heard multiple gunshots off Southwest 24th Street and South Western Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene they found Tovar dead on a front lawn.
Panoske was charged in Tovar's death, while he was already in jail in Wewoka, charged in the death of 17-year-old Seth Johnson.
Investigators said he shot and killed Johnson, then stole his car in Seminole County in June 2016. He was eventually arrested in Ardmore.
According to court records, Panoske plead guilty to that murder in back in April.
As for Panoske’s trial in Oklahoma County, jury selection is set to ?start at 9 a.m. Monday.