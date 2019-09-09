News
Ponca City Humane Society Seeking Donations For Rescue Dogs
Ponca City Humane Society Facebook
PONCA CITY, Oklahoma - The Ponca City Humane Society is in need of donations to make some animals feel at home.
The shelter recently took in 27 dogs that were rescued from inhumane conditions.
Shelter officials said the intake is getting expensive. They've spent more than $6,000 on crates alone.
The group is asking for donations to help make the dogs feel loved and cared for. View the Facebook post below for details on how to donate.