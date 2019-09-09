News
AAA To Host TSA PreCheck Approval Event
CBS News
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two AAA locations in the metro are hosting TSA pre-approval events to help Oklahomans get through airport security lines.
The events will take place at the AAA Edmond location near East 15th Street and Broadway and the Oklahoma City location near Northwest 63rd Street and North May Avenue.
Those interested will need to schedule an appointment to attend.
Below are instructions on how to pre-enroll:
- Click here (Identogo.com/precheck) to access the application page
- Click “Start Application Now”, then click “New Enrollment ”
- Fill out Steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen
- Type in your location at Zipcode/City/Airport Code box – search
- Choose the AAA location near you and click “Next”
- Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time; no reminders will be sent out.)
