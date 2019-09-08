Armed Robbery Suspect At Large, Spotted Swimming In Okla. Lake
Guthrie - A man is on the run following an armed robbery at an Edmond Dollar General.
30-year-old Lawrence Lewis and 23-year-old Alexis Nugent are accused of robbing the Dollar General located near East Waterloo Road and North Coltrane Road in Edmond around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Police were able to arrest Nugent, however Lewis ran away on foot into a wooded area.
Investigators say Lewis and Nugent began their crime spree in Northern Texas with a pursuit, then stole a vehicle and made their way to Oklahoma. Once the pair made their way to Ardmore they stole another vehicle and drove up to Deer Creek where they committed an armed robbery.
Neighbor’s called 911 after spotting Lewis in their neighborhood near Guthrie Lake.
“The fugitive they're looking for from last night came walking out of the field up there and walked down across our yard here and walked to Sooner Road,” said neighbor Johnny Mefferd.
Guthrie police officers spotted Lewis and chased him on foot, but Lewis escaped.
Moments later News 9 photographer Jobe McAdams spotted a man, deputies believe is the suspect, swimming in the middle of Guthrie Lake.
Police from several agencies shifted their search to the west side of the lake.
After three hours with no sighting, the manhunt was called off.
“It is very dense with black jacks and woods,” said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux. “We've had a K9 on the ground on the other side of the lake and it’s just very tough conditions to be able to search successfully and find anybody. He’s given us a run for our money.”
Now spending another night on the run, police believe it is only a matter of time before Lewis is caught.
“It is populated enough and people are aware of it now that if he pops up I think we'll get a phone call and start this all over again,” said Devereaux.
It is possible Lewis may still be armed. If you spot him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.